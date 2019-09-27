Lamberson Packaging Solutions Partners with BizIQ

Bryan, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2019 --Lamberson Packaging Solutions, a packing and shipping supplier that serves the greater Bryan area, is pleased to announce it has joined forces with BizIQ, a digital content marketing agency that partners with small businesses to expand their online presence.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Lamberson Packaging is taking advantage of BizIQ's content marketing expertise in order to reach more clients in need of packaging and shipping materials in OH. Using a strategic marketing plan and BizIQ's proven search engine optimization techniques, BizIQ will help Lamberson Packaging Solutions reach new clients throughout the greater Bryan, OH area.



BizIQ specializes in creating new websites and utilizing professional content production and search engine optimization to boost search engine rankings, establish their client's brand and help them connect with new clients. All content that BizIQ produces is written by professional copywriters, and is designed to provide the latest information about packing material suppliers and packing material innovations in OH.



"We're eager to expand our online presence with BizIQ," said Tom Lamberson of the Lamberson Packaging Solutions management team. "With BizIQ's help, we'll be able to offer our existing clients a better online experience, while connecting with new clients who are interested in the latest packaging solutions for their homes, offices or commercial enterprises."



About Lamberson Packaging Solutions

Founded in 2005, Lamberson Packaging Solutions has been offering its customers the best product selection, fast delivery and great prices ever since. The company offers over 18,000 quality products from well-known and trusted brands, and aims to be the single-source answer to all of its customers' packaging needs. To find out more about Lamberson Packaging Solutions, visit http://lambersonpackagingsolutions.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and our digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com/.