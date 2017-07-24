Lamorosa Natural Skin Care Newly-Released Blog Post Tells Beauties How to Firm Neck Skin

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2017 --Giving everlasting beauty seekers hope, Lamorosa Natural Skin Care founder, Silvia Quintella, announces her latest blog post. Known in the marketplace for her company's Neck and Décolleté Rejuvenating Cream that firms and helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, Quintella shares the wealth of her experience with readers. Informatively in the blog post, she shares firsthand insights on the various non-invasive cosmetic methods used to combat aging. Moreover, the beauty insider gives information on a holistic approach, starting with the Lamorosa Natural Neck & Décolleté Rejuvenating Cream. This outstanding product contains peptides, pea, and Schizandra Chinensis fruit extracts for the promotion of collagen and elastin to firm and tighten skin.



Quintella says, "Skin creams simply must start with the right active ingredients. That's why Lamorosa's Face & Body Slimming Cream contains caffeine." Surprised? Caffeine enhances circulation and minimizes the appearance of a double-chin. We've also added seaweed for body cellulite. Consumers need to know that there are quality noninvasive treatments for long-lasting beauty."



Lamorosa was created out of a passion to help women and men between the ages of 30 and 70 have amazing skin. The main goal of this incredible skin care line is to promote firm and glowing skin without harsh chemicals or toxins.



Lamorosa Natural Skin Care is based in Thousand Oaks, California and was founded by licensed esthetician, Silvia Quintella. After graduating from esthetician school in Brazil, she dedicated her next 23 years to perfecting her skills through international work and study. During this time, she worked with prominent doctors in Brazil, France, Argentina and the USA to upgrade her knowledge of how to help adults look younger.



