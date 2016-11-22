Lamperd Less Lethal Announces Continued Sales Growth, New Products and New Distributors

Sarnia, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC:LLLI) is continuing to experience strong sales growth due to increasing demand for the company's advanced security products which offer unique features and advantages not available form any other company. Orders for Lamperd distraction and crowd control grenades, including the Flash and Pepper Spray types are particularly strong. Customers for these products are recognizing the special features we have designed into them which make Lamperd grenades a clear choice over competitors' models. Lamperd is also now the only company offering Aerial Burst Pepper Spray Grenades for riot and crowd control. These new types weigh 1.5 oz. and can cover an area of 200 sq.ft. with powerful yet harmless OC pepper spray but no dangerous fallout coming down on the target area. Our Aerial Burst Pepper Spray Grenades can be fired from a 40mm launcher and reach 80 feet out, giving officers great range of use for large crowd disbursal and riot applications. The company is preparing increased manufacturing capability in anticipation of heavy demand for all of its crowd control products in light of heightened tensions in the U.S and many other countries around the globe. Lamperd currently has bids on tenders offers issued by potential buyers valued at over $20 million.



Lamperd Less Lethal is also expanding its sales representation at this time with the addition of more distributors serving both the North American and worldwide markets. Recently, the company has signed new distribution agreements with Lanz Shooting Supplies of Ontario, Canada (http://www.lanzshootingsupplies.com) and Calx Trading of Naperville, IL, USA (http://www.calxtrading.com). We are especially pleased to welcome Calx Trading to the Lamperd distributor group as they have a significant international network with well established connections in many countries, including Egypt, where there is a great need for different types of modern security products.



For additional information on the latest developments with Lamperd Less Lethal the company invites everyone to listen to a new interview with CEO Barry Lamperd, recorded on November 18th which can be accessed at this direct link: http://upticknewswire.com/barry-lamperd-ceo-of-lamperd-less-lethal-joins-uptick-network-via-facebook-live/



Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces of any NATO country. The company sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash grenades, pepper spray grenades, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors.



