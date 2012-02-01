Is Your Mouth Killing You?

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2012 --It’s a New Year, a time many people choose to focus on their health. Did you know your mouth plays an important role in the overall health of your body? Not just by what you put into it, but also how well you take care of it. 3 out of every 4 Americans have signs of periodontal disease or gingivitis with almost 30% showing signs of the more severe disease, chronic periodontitis. These can be painful problems on their own, but they also cause problems in places you might not have considered…like your brain, or your heart.



Recent studies have discovered a strong relationship between oral health, the health of your teeth and gums, and other diseases including cardiovascular and pulmonary disease, fetal development, diabetes, orthopedic implant failure, kidney disease, colon cancer, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's, formation of blood clots, respiratory disease - COPD complications, osteoporosis, and heart attack. In fact, the existence of periodontal disease is now considered to be more predictive of heart attacks than high cholesterol!



There are three ways oral disease may affect your overall health. First, bacteria and other inflammatory mediators, called cytokines, enter saliva from the gums. From the saliva they adhere to water droplets in the air you breathe and get into your lungs. This can cause pulmonary infection and pneumonia which is especially troublesome for the elderly or those who may suffer from weakened immunity associated with COPD.



Secondly, bacteria from periodontal disease can enter the body's circulatory system through the inflamed gums and travel to all parts of the body. As the oral bacteria travels, it may cause other infections or contribute to diseases in other tissues and organs.



Finally, inflammation associated with periodontal disease may stimulate the liver to secrete a protein, C-Reactive Protein, (CRP) which may contribute to, or complicate, an existing disease like cardiovascular disease. Elevated CRP is more predictive of heart attacks than elevated LDL or "bad" cholesterol.



A new standard between dentistry and medicine is developing. As this "oral systemic connection" is more clearly understood. Dentists will play a greater role in the overall health of their patients. Many times, the first signs of unhealthy systemic conditions can be found by changes in the mouth. Physicians will also play a more active role in the "oral systemic connection." They should screen at-risk patients for common signs of periodontal disease, including bleeding gums, swollen gums, pus, shifting teeth, chronic bad breath, and family history of periodontal disease. When appropriate, they will refer them to dentists and periodontists who will evaluate and treat the condition.



Laser treatment for gum disease, using the LANAP protocol, is an alternative to traditional "cut and suture" surgery. The procedure uses a FDA cleared dental laser for the treatment of gum disease.



The laser procedure involves inserting a tiny laser fiber (about the thickness of several human hairs) between the diseased gum and tooth to clear away infection. The procedure typically requires local anesthetic and is less painful and traumatic than traditional gum surgery, taking only 2, 2-hour appointments compared to traditional periodontal surgery which can take up to eight appointments with follow up visits for suture removal and checkups.



She is so happy with her pain-free surgery that she says, “It’s astounding how technology comes around that makes such a difference in changing a persons appearance and health.”