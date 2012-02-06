Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2012 --For most Americans, the month of February is synonymous with Valentine's Day, but unknown to most, February is also Dental Health Month.



That's why the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD) and Dr. K Michael Hood, director of The Arizona Center for Laser Periodontal Treatment is establishing Gum Disease Awareness Week (February 19-25). Mounting university research points to gum disease as a possible precursor to heart disease, diabetes, strokes, some cancers and even stillbirths. This is known as the Oral Systemic Connection. http://www.azsmiles4u.com/oral-systemic-connection.htm



The IALD and Dr Hood are united in educating the public about gum disease and simple, non-surgical treatment options.



For those people, who have the symptoms of gum disease -- red swollen or bleeding gums, loose teeth, or continual bad breath -- there's a FDA-cleared alternative to the painful "cut and suture" traditional gum surgery. Called the LANAP(R) protocol, this patient-friendly laser procedure has been performed on tens of thousands of people for more than thirteen years with positive results.



Dr K Michael Hood, a Lanap certified dentist located in Phoenix, Arizona, explains "the Lanap Protocol has given me the ability to treat periodontal disease in a more gentle conservative manner that is not available with the traditional "cut and sew" gum surgery."



You can make a powerful difference in the health of your viewers/readers by calling their attention to this important and completely treatable health threat.



About Dr K Michael Hood

Dr Hood, an Arizona native, has practiced dentistry for 35 years in the Phoenix area and was one of the first General Dentists to be certified in the Lanap procedure in the City of Phoenix and State of Arizona. For more information visit http://azsmiles4u.com/laser.htm



Contact Dr Hood:



602-234-3679

kmhaz@aol.com