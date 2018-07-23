Lance Dewease Wins Champion Racing Oil 2018 World of Outlaws Summer Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --Lance Dewease, sponsored and displaying the logos of Champion Racing Oil, got better with each restart and passed Donny Schatz on lap 20 to win his 91st career feature at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night. It was his 14th World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series triumph.



Dewease closed in on Schatz as the duo established themselves as the class of the field. Schatz negotiated lapped traffic with ease, before a caution for Sheldon Haudenschild on lap 16 bunched the field together.



Schatz cleared Dewease on the following double-file restart, but a caution for Jim Siegel set up a single-file restart. Dewease took a look underneath Schatz for the top spot but couldn't make it stick. A lap later Jacob Allen went up in smoke, setting up another double-file restart.



Once again, Schatz kept Dewease at bay on the restart. One lap later, Trey Starks was backwards, setting up the final restart with seven laps remaining. This time, Dewease stayed right Schatz. Dewease followed Schatz on the top for a lap before making his move with a slide job in turn one to lead down the backstretch to the delight of the large Williams Grove Speedway crowd.



Dewease and Champion Racing Oil won by 1.201 seconds to become the winningest driver in Williams Grove history.



"It just feels great to be in the Champion Racing Oil Victory Lane and to beat Donny Schatz, he's one of the best racers to ever drive these cars and he races you as clean as anybody, said Dewease. He also acknowledged Champion Racing Oil and teams that have helped him to get to this point in his career, including his current team which is assembled with 3 Hall of Famers – himself, car owner Don Kreitz Jr. and crew chief Davey Brown.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



