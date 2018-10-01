Lance Dewease Wins Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Dewease, who runs Champion Racing Oil, dedicated his 15thWorld of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series triumph to the late Greg Hodnett, who was killed in a sprint car crash nine days earlier.



Zearfoss won the first of two Sears Craftsman Dashes to earn the pole for the 40-Lap feature alongside Dewease, who won the second dash. Zearfoss got a strong start and led the opening lap.



Dewease didn't let Zearfoss out of his sights, as Montieth passed Brian Brown for third on lap seven Zearfoss reached the back of field on Lap 8 and began to maneuver through traffic before the caution flew Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz, as the top two in World of Outlaws in points sat atop turn two, with 12 laps complete. Schatz returned, but Sweet was done for the evening.



The double-file restart saw Zearfoss maintain control and turn under a Dewease slide job on lap 15 to retain the lead. Dewease was determined and not going away, chipping away on the bottom at Zearfoss' lead.



As Zearfoss once again reached traffic, Dewease got a huge run through the middle of turn one to pull even with Zearfoss down the backstretch and take command of the field to lead lap 24.



At lap 25, World of Outlaws and Williams Grove officials made the decision to throw the caution flag to prevent a majority of teams from running out of fuel.



At this point, Dewease had established he was the class of the field and powered away from the field, navigating traffic with ease. Pittman was formidable and quick, but never got within striking distance of Dewease as the Hall of Famer went on to win his 92nd feature at Williams Grove and fourth National Open.



"This is for Greg Hodnett. This whole week is about Greg. Everyone that knew him knows how great of a racer is, but he was an even better person," Dewease said. "No one understands how difficult this week has been. I wanted this one bad for this team.



The Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway for sprint cars sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Series was held September 28th & 29th.



The Champion Racing Oil National Open is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.