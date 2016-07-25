Lance Dewease Wins Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --In addition to claiming $25,000, Dewease also kept the Morgan Cup at Williams Grove for the local, Pennsylvania Posse fans. The win is the second of the season for Dewease who stood in victory lane at Williams Grove on May 20.



http://www.lancedewease.com/



The Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues.



http://www.williamsgrove.com/



"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support Williams Grove Speedway and be the title sponsor of this year's Summer Nationals," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products for Champion Oil. " Congratulations to Lance who drove a spectacular race."



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com