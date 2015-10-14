Land Run Brands Comfortably Achieves Kickstarter Goal for Gear Gripz

Broken Arrow, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Land Run Brands is a team of gadget enthusiasts selling different innovative products online. The company's latest venture is a textured rubber grip tape called Gear Gripz™. This product has been designed to enhance the grip and style of the gear people use. With a specially formulated industrial strength adhesive backing, Gear Gripz™ can adhere effortlessly to all types of surfaces without causing any harm to the product. Gear Gripz™ users will be able to mix, match, or even cut out their own designs because it will be available in die-cut shapes and plain sheets.



Land Run Brands claims that there can be thousands of applications of Gear Gripz™. Some of these uses include tools, phones, tablets, containers, flashlights, etc. The product is easy to use, and the users will be able to apply Gear Gripz™ using the built-in template design. Gear Gripz™ can also be placed manually one at a time.



The team working on this project has already purchased the dies and produced the starting designs. Also, a small sample order has been run for the launch campaign. The team is currently on the verge of completing the package design. A Kickstarter campaign was started recently by Land Run Brands to raise $2,500 for this project. With almost a month still remaining, this campaign has already raised close to $10,000. Money raised from this campaign will be spent to produce additional inventory, complete the custom packaging, and to cover other related production costs.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1LkWskr



About Land Run Brands

Land Run Brands is passionate about gear and gadgets. They started selling online in 2006 and since then they've scoured the web to find unique and cool products to offer their awesome customers.