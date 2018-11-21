Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2018 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is pleased to announce the addition of a new sports medicine specialist, Sheref E. Hassan, MD, FAAOS. Dr. Hassan brings with him an impressive background in orthopedic and sports medicine including medical team coverage for the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Nationals, the Baltimore Blast, and multiple collegiate teams.



Dr. Hassan specializes in minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery and sports medicine and the treatment of many acute and chronic conditions. He graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts from Columbia University. He went on to earn a medical degree at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed the orthopedic surgery residency program at the same school's Montefiore and Jacobi Medical Centers. He completed MedStar Union Memorial Hospital's Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Hassan then joined the Brooklyn Heights Medical Group at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he served as a clinical instructor and attending physician as well as director of the orthopedic department.



Other accomplishments of Dr. Hassan's include several publications, among them a book chapter about elbow throwing injuries. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons featured his biomechanical research on the ulnar collateral ligament at their annual meeting, as did the Arthroscopy Association of North America at their yearly conference. This accomplished sports medicine doctor was chosen as one of the top residents in his class and elected to represent his residency at the Resident Leadership Forum of the American Orthopedic Association. He has earned a variety of other awards including the Resident Anatomy Award, the Annual Selznick Memorial Day Presentation award for top research presentation, and, while in fellowship, the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons' Research Grant.



Dr. Hassan's specialties include the surgical and non-surgical treatment of a range of conditions such as general orthopedics, sports injuries, minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery, ACL tears, rotator cuff tears, meniscus tears, elbow ligament injuries, tendon tears, cartilage injuries, regenerative medicine, and injections. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and belongs to the Arthroscopy Association of North America, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine.



The Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center team is excited to work with Dr. Hassan and confident that his experience and qualifications will add value for their patients. A company spokesperson said, "Dr. Hassan is an extremely valuable addition to our team and we are very pleased that he has joined us as an orthopedic spine surgeon. We take pride in the services that we offer our patients at all of our locations and we are confident that Dr. Hassan's knowledge and experience will allow us to continue providing exceptional care."



About Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center

Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is a sports medicine clinic offering treatments for a variety of conditions through non-surgical techniques and minimally invasive surgeries whenever possible. If you need an orthopedic specialist, contact Dr. Landa or Dr. Hassan to book a consultation and learn more about your treatment options.