Landa Spine and Orthopedic Center Offering Nerve Release Procedure

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center has announced that its offices will now offer nerve release procedures for patients suffering from nerve compression conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome, and tarsal tunnel syndrome.



As Landa Spine professionals explain, these conditions sometimes respond to non-invasive treatments such as bracing or splinting, rest, nonsteroidal medications, special exercises, and steroid injections. However, when conservative treatments such as physical therapy are unsuccessful, the top option to relieve pain and restore function is nerve entrapment surgery or nerve release.



There are several types of nerve release procedures including carpal tunnel release (at the wrist), cubital tunnel release (at the elbow), and tarsal tunnel release (at the foot).



Nerve compression injuries are the result of the muscles or connective tissues (fascia) in the arms or legs tightening and squeezing the nerve more than usual. A person with one of these conditions may experience numbness, tingling, pain, or even paralysis. He or she may also notice that the affected hand is weak or clumsy or more prone to dropping things than usual.



"Imagine wearing a ring that's too tight around your finger, causing numbness and tingling until you remove it," said Dr. Sheref E. Hassan. "Nerve compression injuries cause similar symptoms and lead to similar nerve damage." During a nerve release procedure, a surgeon will remove the area of constriction or cut the band that is constricting the nerve. Just as when you finally remove a too-tight ring, patients often report immediate relief of pain and other symptoms. However, this immediate relief is usually only partial, with complete recovery taking place over the next several months.



Areas of compression may hinder regeneration when the nerve damage is severe. As the nerve grows back, it must grow past these tight spots and may become impeded. If this happens, it may cause a Tinel's sign, a tingling sensation much like when you hit your "funny bone," when the area of compression is tapped. If you have had a nerve release procedure but your recovery has slowed and you are experiencing tingling at the compression point, then further nerve release surgery may be the best option for optimal recovery, Landa Spine staff explains.



The results that you can expect depend on several factors, primarily the extent of the nerve damage. Most people will experience significant relief of their symptoms, Landa Spine professionals note. Some people will experience complete resolution while others will notice significant improvement. Improvements may continue for up to a year or even longer after surgery. "Even when surgery cannot resolve symptoms altogether, it is still a potentially valuable treatment that can prevent nerve damage–and discomfort–from worsening," said Dr. Hassan.



About Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center

Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center offers evaluations, diagnostics, and a range of treatment options for injuries and conditions involving the neck, back, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, hip, knee, and ankle. If you would like more information about nerve release procedures or need to schedule an appointment, contact Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center at (201) 753-8862 or email Contact@LandaSpine.com.