Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2018 --Landa Spine and Orthopedic Center is excited to announce that we've opened two new locations in Union and Jersey City, NJ. This brings Landa Spine and Orthopedic Center's total number of practice locations to eight. The business will also continue to operate its other six New Jersey locations, including offices in Freehold, Paterson, Rahway, Englewood Cliffs, Elizabeth, and Old Bridge.



Landa Spine and Orthopedic Center is one of New Jersey's largest medical clinics for orthopedic injuries or conditions involving the spine. The business is the brainchild of Dr. Joshua Landa, an expert in minimally invasive spinal surgery; and Dr. Sheref E. Hassan, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine. Together, Dr. Landa and Dr. Hassan provide an array of surgeries and treatments related to the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spinal regions, as well as orthopedic centers such as the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, hip, knee, or ankle. Doctors Landa and Hassan travel between their eight practices, bringing their specialty medical expertise and ability to a broader base of patients than they could reach from a single location.



"Our goal, ever since we started the Landa Spine and Orthopedic Center, has been to help as many people as possible," says Dr. Landa. "The conditions we treat, from herniated discs to Achilles tears, can be extremely painful and extremely debilitating. They affect mobility, the range of motion, ability to be active, and overall quality of life. Not every community in New Jersey has a specialty doctor or surgeon who is qualified to treat these conditions. By opening these two new offices in Union and Jersey City, Sheref and I believe we will be able to do more good for more patients and their families."



"It's a very exciting time for the business," adds practice administrator Brian Druker. "As we have expanded our footprint over the years, we have been embraced by new communities and forged strong relationships with new patients. We are looking forward to doing the same in Union and Jersey City."



The new Union office of the Landa Spine and Orthopedic Center is located at 2801 Morris Avenue. The Jersey City location, meanwhile, can be found at 574 Summit Avenue, on the fifth floor. Patients wishing to schedule appointments at either office can call (201) 753-8862 or send an email to contact@landaspine.com.



About Landa Spine and Orthopedic Center

Dr. Joshua Landa and Dr. Sheref E. Hassan are both board certified practitioners with a wealth of experience. Dr. Landa is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (FAAOS) who attended medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and completed his residency (serving as chief resident) at the New York University Hospital for Joint Disease. He was fellowship trained in both neurosurgery and orthopedic spinal surgery at Ohio's renowned Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Hassan attended the Albert Einstein College of Medicine for medical school. He also completed an orthopedic surgery residency at the school's Montefiore and Jacobi Medical Centers, before going on to a fellowship program in orthopedic sports medicine at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore.