Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center advocates for minimally invasive surgery, citing the advantages and increased safety of such procedures. Minimally invasive spine surgery is an endoscopic procedure involving the use of special instruments and video cameras, which are inserted through very small incisions into the area being treated to help the orthopedic spine surgeon access the spine and perform the required procedure with increased accuracy and safety.



What is Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery?

The best spine surgeons offer minimally invasive procedures, which are endoscopic procedures that use special video cameras and other instruments and very small incisions (typically less than two centimeters). These techniques have been used for decades in diagnostic procedures, but your orthopedic spine surgeon can now use them to treat disorders of the spine as well.



A spokesperson for Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center says, "Minimally invasive procedures are ideal for many patients. We can evaluate each patient to determine whether they are a good candidate for this type of surgery. We offer many different types of minimally invasive surgery including spinal fusion, herniated disc repair, corrections of deformities such as scoliosis, spinal decompression, and repair and stabilization of compression fractures."



Benefits of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

"With minimally invasive procedures, patients receive very small incisions and smaller scars as well as shorter hospital stays; these patients can often even return home the same day. They experience less post-operative pain and a much faster return to their normal daily activities. There is also less of a risk of complications such as infection and excessive blood loss," explains the spokesperson.



Minimally invasive procedures offer many advantages over traditional open surgeries, which tend to require large incisions, more anesthesia, longer hospital stays, and longer, more difficult recovery periods.



Risks of Surgery

All surgical procedures come with some measure of risk. These risks include adverse reactions to anesthesia, blood clots, infection, and bleeding. However, says the Landa Spine & Orthopedic center spokesperson, "With minimally invasive procedures, these risks are greatly reduced. Because endoscopic procedures are more precise and because they require such small incisions, patients experience far fewer complications with these techniques. Patients can reduce their risk even further by avoiding smoking before surgery, exercising regularly to help themselves recover faster, and avoiding any non-essential medications or supplements before surgery that may interfere with the anesthesia."



During Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

During most minimally invasive surgeries, the orthopedic spine surgeon uses an endoscope – a thin, telescope-like instrument – to guide the procedure. The endoscope is inserted through tiny incisions and uses a special camera to provide an internal view of the area being treated. The surgical instruments are also passed through tiny incisions. This method gives the surgeon an excellent view of the spine and allows for highly accurate access to the area.



If you are experiencing a back problem and think surgery might be the right option for you, you may be searching for a "spine surgeon near me." Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center has seven convenient New Jersey locations and a team of highly qualified spine surgeons specializing in the use of minimally invasive techniques. Contact them today to book an appointment.