Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center discusses the best candidates for sports medicine procedures. This is valuable information for those experiencing an injury or other pain condition who may be seeking surgical solutions. Millions of Americans undergo orthopedic surgery every year – but not everyone who could benefit from such a procedure is a good candidate for surgery.



Simply put, orthopedic surgery is any kind of surgery on part of the musculoskeletal system, a surgery that may be needed because of an injury, illness, or degenerative condition. Orthopedic surgeons can help patients of all ages overcome mobility and pain issues of the joints, bones, nerves, muscles, ligaments, and tendons.



A spokesperson from Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center explains, "Orthopedic surgeons generally start out by examining the patient and deciding on the best course of treatment. This might mean conservative measures such as rest or physical therapy, or it might mean surgery. Some types of orthopedic surgery are quite minor while others are more invasive. Either way, the benefits are significant."



Is Orthopedic Surgery Right for You?

As soon as you find out that surgery could help you, the next question is obvious: are you a good candidate? The short answer is that just about anyone who has a musculoskeletal condition can potentially benefit from orthopedic surgery. Particularly, if more conservative treatments (such as medication and physical therapy) have been unsuccessful. A lot of people view surgery as a last resort. However, many sports medicine procedures are quick, easy, non-invasive, effective – and far preferable to living with a disability or chronic pain.



"Individual surgeons all have their own areas of expertise. However, many surgeons treat a wide range of pain conditions," says a spine surgeon form Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center. "These conditions typically include injuries or disorders of the spine, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, or knees. Spine surgeons also usually offer carpal tunnel release and other procedures related to the hand."



Most people can have surgery and expect to experience great results. "Whether your condition is a minor one such as joint pain in your toes or a much more debilitating condition such as severe back pain, schedule a consultation with an orthopedic surgeon," Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center urges. "Your practitioner will discuss your specific conditions and symptoms with you and help you choose the best treatment option. If your doctor does feel that you are a good candidate for surgery, you can be confident that orthopedic surgeries are safe and effective with minimal side effects and risks."



About Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center

Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center offers a range of treatments for many different pain conditions. Their treatment options are designed to reduce pain in the neck, back, shoulder, elbows, wrist, hand, hip, knee, or ankle. They provide a variety of therapies and procedures ranging from physical therapy to surgery – using minimally-invasive techniques whenever possible. Contact Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center today to schedule your consultation.