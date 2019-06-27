Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center Now Offering Cervical Disc Replacement Procedure

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is pleased to announce the launch of cervical disc replacement procedures at their multiple New Jersey locations. This surgical procedure involves replacing a diseased cervical disc with an artificial one to relieve pain and restore motion to the spine. As staff members explain, a cervical disc replacement may be a strong alternative to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion.



Before going forward with this surgery, it's important to understand its purpose and what it is meant to accomplish. Cervical disc replacement has two goals, the first of which is to relieve nerve compression. Herniated discs can compress nerves, leading to symptoms such as pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness. Relieving the compression can resolve these symptoms or stop their negative progression.



The second goal of cervical disc replacement is to maintain motion in the spine. Although the range of motion of the cervical spine is not likely to improve after surgery, it can often be maintained at its existing level.



As Landa Spine professionals confirm, cervical disc replacement surgery is not generally recommended unless the surgeon determines there is a good chance that it will help relieve the patient's neck or arm pain. Good candidates for this procedure include patients with confirmed cervical disc disease, those with neurological problems caused by a problematic disc, and patients who have already tried nonsurgical treatments such as physical therapy, medications, and therapeutic injections without success. Patients undergoing cervical disc replacement must also be in good general health and able to recover normally from surgery.



Patients who should not have this procedure include those with advanced spinal degeneration, weakened bones, prior cervical spine surgery, or a known allergy to any of the plastics or metals used in an artificial disc. There are other contraindications as well, so it's important to discuss your complete medical history with your doctor and determine together whether this surgery is right for you.



Your surgeon will provide you with instructions on how to prepare for your procedure in the weeks leading up to your surgery date. In general, Landa Spine staff explains, patients will need to quit smoking, stop certain medications (such as blood thinners), and have a physical exam to evaluate their overall health. After surgery, there will likely be some soreness at the incision site, which is at the front of the neck. Some patients will be able to go home the same day while others will spend the night in the hospital. At home, patients will need to limit their activities beyond short walks for the first few days. They may also receive prescription pain medications to help with any discomfort.



