Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center Offering Elbow UCL Ligament Reconstruction

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center announced that they now offer elbow UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) reconstruction. UCL reconstruction is a procedure designed to replace a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow with a tendon from another location in the body. The goals of this surgery include reducing or eliminating pain, stabilizing the elbow, and restoring range of motion. UCL reconstruction is usually done on an outpatient basis, meaning that most patients can return home the same day. Patients receive general anesthesia and are usually in surgery for 60 to 90 minutes.



Ligaments are strong bands of tissue that connect bones and help control joint movement. The UCL complex is found on the inside of the elbow attached to the humerus on one side and the ulna on the other. The UCL comprises three distinct bands: the anterior, posterior, and transverse bands. The most important band for elbow stability is the anterior (back) band. When this ligament sustains a tear, it lengthens the tether and allows the bones to move too much, resulting in pain, instability, and an inability to work or engage in other physical activities, such as sports.



Tears are the most common UCL injuries. They most often happen gradually but can also occur in a single traumatic event. One of the most common symptoms is pain on the inside of the elbow. In a traumatic injury, the person may notice a popping sensation after throwing or performing another action that results in injury. This is generally followed by severe pain. Patients may also notice numbness or tingling in the pinky and ring fingers.



Diagnosing a UCL tear is sometimes more difficult than treating it. An orthopedic specialist or a sports medicine doctor can usually make a diagnosis using a medical history, physical examination, and various tests such as a valgus stress test, x-ray, or MRI. Once a UCL tear has been diagnosed, nonsurgical treatments are typically tried first, such as rest, ice, pain medications, and physical therapy. However, if these measures are ineffective, UCL reconstruction can be used to provide a solution and restore the person's quality of life.



UCL reconstruction uses a tendon from somewhere else on the body to function as the new UCL. The surgeon drills holes in the humerus and ulna to secure the graft. Parts of the original ligament may be attached to the new ligament to help strengthen it. Patients recover at different speeds, but in general, expect a full recovery to take nine months to a year. Your surgeon and physical therapist will work together to help ensure optimal results.



"There are many ways to tear the UCL," said a Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center spokesperson. "Baseball pitchers and other athletes of all ages are susceptible to this common injury. We are excited to be able to offer UCL reconstruction, a highly effective surgery that is helping a lot of people."



