Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center Offering Endoscopic Rhizotomy Treatment

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is pleased to announce that they offer endoscopy rhizotomy treatment at all their New Jersey locations. Endoscopic rhizotomy is a non-invasive outpatient procedure that provides the physician with direct visualization of the medial and lateral branch nerves. These nerves connect the pain signal from the brain to the back muscles. The physician performing the surgery can observe the nerves via the endoscope and ablate the nerves, providing long-term neck or back pain relief. This minimally-invasive procedure is used to treat patients with chronic back pain, pain when leaning backward (but not forwards), and muscle spasms. Many patients report better results long-term with this procedure than with conventional percutaneous rhizotomy.



Endoscopic rhizotomy is often successful at treating conditions such as facet joint syndrome, facet-related arthritis, chronic low back pain, and back spasms of the facet joint. Rarely, failed back surgery can lead to problems that can be addressed by rhizotomy treatment procedures. This procedure can help patients who have experienced lower back pain for extended periods (more than six weeks), those whose symptoms have returned after a previous subcutaneous rhizotomy, and those who have experienced at least 50% pain relief from a medial branch block.



Regarding the surgery itself, the patient receives a local anesthetic before a tiny incision is made in the skin and muscle. The practitioner inserts a skinny tube into this incision to provide access to the medial branch nerve. Then, an HD camera is inserted into the machine, giving the practitioner a clear view of the area. The practitioner will then ablate the medial branch nerve and extract the tube. The incision is so small that stitches are not usually required.



Patients who undergo endoscopic rhizotomy receive local anesthesia, and the procedure is done on an outpatient basis. Most patients can return home within an hour of the completion of the process, and full recovery takes only a few weeks – or less. Patients must come in for follow-up appointments and, usually, physical therapy to help the patient regain mobility and strength. Pain-relieving medications can also help relieve discomfort during recovery.



The specific benefits of endoscopic rhizotomy treatment include:

A minimally-invasive procedure

A high success rate

High levels of accuracy due to HD cameras

No spinal fusion necessary

Small incision

Less scarring

Less post-operative pain

Shorter recovery time

"Patients who report significant pain relief from radiofrequency ablation or medial branch blocks are great candidates for endoscopic rhizotomy," says a Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center spokesperson. "Often, patients who experience short-term benefits from radiofrequency ablation find that they have much longer-lasting pain relief from endoscopic rhizotomy techniques."



Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center offers a wide range of treatments for conditions that affect the neck, shoulders, back, elbows, wrists, knees, ankles, and other joints. If you are experiencing neck, back, or joint pain that doesn't respond to rest, don't hesitate to contact Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center for a consultation and personalized treatment plan to help you restore your quality of life.