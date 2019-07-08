Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center Offering Knee Arthroscopic Surgery

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is proud to bring arthroscopic knee surgery options to patients at its practice locations throughout New Jersey. Arthroscopic surgery is a practical, minimally invasive surgical technique that can be used to treat a variety of common knee injuries. Our doctors work closely with patients to determine the best treatment plan for each injury. While surgery is not often necessary to treat common knee injuries, patients take comfort knowing that arthroscopic procedures are available at our practices.



"Arthroscopic surgery is a powerful tool that opens up what we can do for our patients," said Dr. Sheref E. Hassan, Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center's Board-Certified Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon. "I regularly work with patients that have knee injuries or chronic knee pain due to sports injuries or overuse. We always strive to treat those injuries with rest and physical therapy, if possible, but it's a source of peace of mind to our patients to know that we can perform the highest quality minimally invasive knee surgeries right here in our local practices if we need to do so."



Knee arthroscopy is used in the medical field, both to diagnose and to treat injuries to the knee. Using arthroscopy, surgeons can get a closer view of the knee joint without having to make a significant, invasive incision in the skin and other tissues surrounding the knee. The surgeon can then insert a tiny camera through this incision, to view the nuances of the knee structure and pinpoint specific instances of inflammation; ligament tears, inflammation in muscles and tendons, or other injuries. The arthroscope device also includes tiny instruments that the surgeon can use to treat or repair the injury.



Knee injuries that can be diagnosed, observed, or treated through the use of arthroscopic knee surgery include ACL injuries, cartilage injuries, torn ligaments, meniscus tears, loose bodies, or synovitis. The small instruments in the arthroscope enable complicated procedures such as ACL reconstructions, cartilage transfers, meniscus repairs, and more.



"Patients benefit greatly from arthroscopic knee surgery—or arthroscopic surgery of any type—because it is so noninvasive," said Hassan. "We don't have to make these big incisions that used to be the norm for knee surgery, which in turn greatly reduces pain and recovery time for our patients. It used to be that a knee surgery always had to be followed with a lengthy recovery and physical therapy process. Now, with arthroscopic knee surgery, we can get our patients back to their regular activities a lot faster."



Patients who are candidates for arthroscopic knee surgery include those with painful knee conditions that have not responded to nonsurgical treatments. Typically, rest, physical therapy, and anti-inflammatory medications are the first steps toward treating a knee injury. A patient who has tried these methods but has seen little improvement in pain or knee function might require surgical treatment.



Hassan recommends that patients who are experiencing knee pain consult with the doctors at Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center to learn whether arthroscopic knee surgery might be the right option for them. "Our goal is always to do what is best for the patient," he said. "If that's physical therapy, we will focus on physical therapy. If it's an arthroscopic ACL repair, we will explore that option. We want our patients to get past their pain and get back to their sports or day-to-day activities."