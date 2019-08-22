Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center now offers microdiscectomy, a surgical procedure used to relieve pressure over the nerve roots and spinal cord in patients with a herniated (ruptured) intervertebral disc. Not long ago, patients who needed back surgery had no option except large incisions, long and difficult recoveries, and painful rehab. Now, thanks to microdiscectomy and other minimally-invasive procedures, the process has improved dramatically and gotten much easier for patients.



Who Can Benefit from Microdiscectomy?



Microdiscectomy can be very effective at reducing or eliminating sciatica pain caused by a herniated disc. This type of pain is the result of the spinal nerve being compressed, most often by a herniated lumbar disc. When the disc or the associated damaged tissues press on the nerves in the spinal column, pain signals are sent to the brain. That's why sciatica pain is often perceived to be coming from the legs. Often, sciatica will heal on its own within a few weeks. However, if conservative treatments are not successful and pain continues more than 12 weeks or so, then microdiscectomy may provide much-needed relief.



What Is Recovery Like After Microdiscectomy?



One of the best things about microdiscectomy is that its recovery time is shorter and easier than that of more invasive procedures. Most patients can return home the same day or within 24 hours. Before you leave the hospital, you will most likely meet with a physical therapist to receive instructions on how to keep lifting, bending, and twisting to a minimum. The therapist may also give you some exercises to perform at home to strengthen the muscles around your spine and promote healing. In general, patients need to avoid driving, heavy lifting, sitting for long periods, and bending over for some time after surgery. Many patients will need to participate in ongoing physical therapy to continue improving range of motion and strength. You can expect to gradually progress back into your normal routine as your doctor sees fit.



"Like other minimally-invasive surgeries, microdiscectomy offers numerous advantages," said a Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center spokesperson. "A smaller incision means less trauma to the body, less bleeding, less scarring, and less pain. Patients also enjoy shorter recovery times with a lower risk of complications."



When to Talk to Your Doctor about Microdiscectomy



Microdiscectomy has excellent success rates and most patients report dramatic pain relief following this procedure. Although most people with sciatica don't require surgery, microdiscectomy can be a good alternative for patients whose symptoms do not abate with time. If you are experiencing sciatica pain and would like to learn more about microdiscectomy and your other treatment options, contact your healthcare provider. Your provider will review your individual case and help determine whether this procedure is right for you.