Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center Offering Minimally Invasive TLIF Treatment

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is proud to offer minimally-invasive TLIF treatment. TLIF stands for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion and is used to treat a variety of conditions that can cause spinal compression and instability as well as reduced disc height.



"Minimally-invasive procedures offer numerous advantages over open surgery," said a spokesperson from Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center. "A minimally invasive treatment will cause less bleeding and scarring, less trauma to the organs, less downtime, and faster healing. That's why we're so excited about our minimally-invasive TLIF, which has helped many of our patients with their back pain without the difficulties of traditional open surgery."



Minimally-invasive TLIF is a type of spinal fusion that does not rely on screws and plates as many traditional procedures too. Instead, it fuses the vertebrae using rods and pedicle screws. The surgeon uses microtools to access the spine, making only a minimal incision. Then, graduated dilators gently part the muscles as opposed to cutting through them.



TLIF does require removing a portion of the vertebral bone. Usually, this is the bony dome covering the back of the spinal canal (the lamina). The surgeon removes the bone and then places bone graft material inside of and around the vertebra to allow for fusion. However, this is all completed using just the one small incision.



This procedure is performed for several spinal conditions including herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and spondylolisthesis. These conditions can cause spinal instability, weakness, and compression. The purpose of TLIF is to remove the pressure from the spinal cord, re-stabilize the spine, and keep the joints being treated from further degeneration or movement.



Preparing for Surgery

To prepare for surgery, patients who smoke should quit beforehand because smoking affects the ability of the bones to fuse after the procedure. It's also important to tell your doctor about any medications you take, including over-the-counter drugs and supplements. Your doctor might recommend that you stop taking certain medicines before your procedure. You will also need to remove all jewelry, nail polish, and acrylic nails.



One of the best advantages of minimally-invasive TLIF is the significantly shorter recovery time. Most patients can go home the same day, although some patients require a hospital stay for observation. Patients who do need to stay in the hospital after TLIF usually need only a short rest. Many patients report that their symptoms are almost immediately improved, though some symptoms may improve gradually over time. Patients also require physical therapy and a home exercise regimen to promote healing, but this, too, is less intensive than what is expected of patients who undergo open surgery.



Minimally-invasive TLIF is a safe procedure but does carry minimal risk, as any surgery does. Risks include infection, blood clots, nerve damage, blood loss, and incomplete spinal fusion. Your surgeon at Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center can go over everything you need to know about the surgery and answer any questions you may have. To learn more, contact Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center.