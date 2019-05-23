Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center Offering Quad/Patella Tendon Repair

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center now offers quad/patella tendon repair at its locations throughout New Jersey. The purpose of this surgery is to reattach a torn tendon to the bone, restoring correct tension and positioning the patella to maintain the fulcrum mechanism.



Tendons are the fibrous cords of tissue that attach muscle to bone. The quadriceps tendon is located on the front of the thigh, working with these muscles to allow the leg to straighten. When this tendon becomes torn, it can be difficult to perform regular daily activities such as walking. If the tear is large, it is considered a disabling injury that requires surgery as well as physical therapy to help the person regain normal knee function. Some groups of people are more likely to experience quadriceps tears – mainly middle-aged athletes.



Symptoms of quadriceps tears

People who experience quadriceps tears often experience a popping or tearing sensation. Symptoms such as pain and swelling may follow this sensation; the person may not be able to bend their knee afterward. Other symptoms may include bruising, cramping, a sagging or drooping kneecap, an indentation at the top of the kneecap, or difficulty walking.



Causes of quadriceps tears

Often, quadriceps tears occur because of a heavy load on the knee while the knee is partially bent. For example, a basketball player who lands awkwardly might be more susceptible to this type of injury. The force of such a landing can put too much stress on the tendon, causing it to tear. A fall can also create a quadriceps tear with direct force to the front of the knee.



Another cause of a quadriceps tear is tendon weakness. Several things can cause a tendon to weaken. For example, inflammation of the muscle (tendinitis) can reduce the tendon, leading to small tears – especially in people who participate in sports that involve running and jumping. Other causes of weak ligaments include chronic diseases (such as hyperparathyroidism, leukemia, gout, or lupus), steroid use, use of certain antibiotics, and prolonged immobilization.



Treatment for quadriceps tears

If you experience a quadriceps tear, there are different types of medications your doctor may consider, depending on factors such as your activity level, your age, and the severity and type of your injury. Conservative therapies include braces that keep the knee straight, crutches to avoid putting weight on the knee and physical therapy to restore strength and range of motion.



If these measures are unsuccessful or the injury is severe, surgery may be required. The type of surgery will depend on factors such as your age and your previous level of function. The goal of tendon repair surgery is to reattach the torn tendon to the kneecap. Surgery is typically more likely to be successful if it is performed soon after the injury. Early intervention is crucial because it can prevent future scarring and tightening.



