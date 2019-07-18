Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center Offering Sacroiliac Fusion

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is proud to offer sacroiliac fusion spinal treatments to patients at its New Jersey practices. Sacroiliac fusion is a type of spinal fusion surgery that is effective for treating cases of sacroiliac joint pain. It involves fusing the iliac bone (the upper wings of the pelvic girdle) and the sacrum (the bone structure at the base of the lumbar vertebrae that forms the rear pelvic wall). This procedure can provide greater stability of the pelvis and the bottom of the spine, while also reducing pain in the sacroiliac joints (the joints that connect the spine and hip).



According to Dr. Joshua Landa, the principal spinal surgeon at Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center and one of New Jersey's leading practitioners of minimally-invasive spinal surgeries, sacroiliac joint pain is a common condition with a range of different causes. Pain in this joint, which can be felt throughout the lower back and buttocks, can result from arthritis, obesity, injuries from accidents and falls, gout, pregnancy or childbirth, spondylitis, and having uneven leg lengths. The pain is often mistaken for other injuries, including herniated discs and hip injuries. Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center can diagnose the problem accurately and provide effective treatments.



"So many patients experience debilitating sacroiliac joint pain and don't realize what is causing the problem," Landa said. "This type of pain can have a hugely negative impact on the quality of life, making it difficult for patients to sit or stand for long periods of time, to sleep, to ride in a car, to climb stairs, and more. By offering sacroiliac fusion, we can help these patients get past their chronic pain and move on with their lives."



In a healthy sacroiliac joint, the ligaments and muscles around the joint stabilize it and prevent unnecessary motion. Over time or because of injury, the ligaments can become too tight or too loose, and the cartilage around the joint can start to wear away. These changes result in more motion for the joint. Often, the joint will rub against the iliac bones, aggravating nerve endings and causing pain, numbness, or tingling.



In some cases, sacroiliac joint pain can be treated using pain medications, steroid injections, chiropractic methods, and physical therapy. For patients who do not achieve results through these methods, surgery is often the only realistic option. Sacroiliac fusion surgery may solve the problems with the sacroiliac joint by connecting the sacrum to the iliac bones using screws and plates. Over time, the bones may fuse, eliminating scraping or other unnecessary movements between them. By stabilizing both bones, the treatment may reduce pain in the sacroiliac joint.



"We are so proud to offer this type of surgical procedure at Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center," Landa said. "It is a procedure that can have a very pronounced and positive impact on patients who suffer from sacroiliac pain. We make those patients feel at home from their first appointment, helping them explore non-surgical remedies, explaining to them the details behind surgical procedures, and assisting them throughout the post-surgery recovery process. Our goal is to help our patients get back on their feet and back to enjoying life fully, as quickly as we can."