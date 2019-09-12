Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center is pleased to announce that they will now offer X-LIF Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion, a minimally invasive procedure designed to relieve pain caused by certain spinal conditions.



"X-LIF Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion is an industry-changing surgical procedure that is transforming patients' lives, as well as our ability to provide superior care and optimal patient outcomes," said a Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center spokesperson.



Benefits of X-LIF

X-LIF is an evidence-based procedure with multiple benefits for the patient, such as a shorter surgery, less time in the hospital, reduced blood loss, and a lower risk of complications as compared to traditional posterior fusion surgery. Its specific advantages include:



Smaller incision

Less blood loss

Reduced postoperative pain

Shorter hospital stays

Faster recovery



Reasons for X-LIF

Spine problems have many different causes. The majority of patients' symptoms are caused by instability or nerve or spinal cord compression by the bone, disc, or ligaments. Some common reasons that a doctor might recommend X-LIF include:



Degenerative disc disease. As people age, their spinal discs can naturally lose height, flexibility, and elasticity, which can lead to tears in the outer layer of the disc. This inflexibility can cause problems such as herniation or leaking of the gelatinous core. These leakages or bulges can compress the spinal cord or nerve roots, causing back or leg pain as well as other symptoms.



Degenerative spondylolisthesis. This condition is one in which a vertebra has slipped forward over the one below it. It is typically caused by degenerative changes, but there are other causes, such as congenital abnormalities, stress fractures, tumors, and traumatic accidents.



Degenerative scoliosis. When a person with a previously straight spine develops a lateral or right-left curve, it is known as degenerative scoliosis. This curvature can occur as a result of a disc or joint deterioration in the spine, leading to a misalignment in the back. Symptoms can include lower back pain, leg pain, or both.



Who is a good candidate?

The X-LIF technique is designed to be minimally-invasive, performed through the side of the body. Aided by nerve-monitoring technology, the surgeon accesses the spinal column through an incision in the patient's side, avoiding any major nerves along the way. Because this approach does not require anterior or posterior exposure, it does not present the same risks as neural and vascular injury of traditional procedures.



If your doctor has informed you that you need spinal surgery, you may be a suitable candidate for X-LIF. People with certain conditions can benefit from this procedure, such as degenerated discs, changes in the spine's normal curvature, or slippage of one vertebra over another. However, X-LIF is not right for everyone. It's important to discuss all your options with your doctor and find out whether this surgery might work well for you.



About Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center

Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center offers a wide range of treatment options for spinal disorders as well as other conditions and injuries involving the back, neck, and more. If you would like to learn more about the X-LIF procedure, call (201) 771-3822 or email Contact@LandaSpine.com. You may also use their online contact form.