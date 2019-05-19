Landproof Will Bring Human Efficacy Test Methods to China Beauty Expo 2019

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2019 --Landproof, China's leading company in cosmetic testing, announced today that they will attend the 24th edition of the China Beauty Expo (CBE). The trade show will be held at Shanghai New International Exhibition Center (SNIEC) from May 20 - 22.



Guangzhou Landproof Testing Technology Co., Ltd, has specialized in cosmetic safety and efficacy testing for nearly 10 years. High quality, efficacy, and timely delivery have earned Landproof a high reputation in the domestic and overseas markets and have made it a leading company in cosmetic testing in China for over 7 years. The technical team is made of industry experts with a rich experience in the relevant work.



On May 20th, CBE will invite several key professionals to make speeches at No.2 Conference Room, Hall N6, from 10:00 to 17:00. Zhao Yue, the professional doctor in Landproof, will deliver a speech on "Comparison and Application of Methods for Measuring SPF of Cosmetics" from 15:00 to 15:30.



Held for 23 years, CBE is Asia's leading beauty and cosmetic trade show promoted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. The 24th edition of CBE will host more than 3,500 exhibiting companies from 80 countries and regions. Over 10,000 brands will be displayed, covering the entire beauty supply chain from finished beauty products to the latest in packaging solutions. In this one-stop sourcing platform, distributors, retailers, and beauty professionals seek to learn and try the most extensive range of beauty products and manufacturing solutions in Asia. The three-day event has become China's most crucial trade platform where key professionals in the cosmetic industry meet and collaborate to enter the Asian market.



Recent years have witnessed that Asia becoming the biggest market for personal beauty care and China the second biggest cosmetic market across the global. As an industry leader of cosmetic testing in China, Landproof looks forward to meeting beauty giants across the world and discussing a possible partnership.



On the occasion of this exhibition, the company will welcome any inquiries about the testing services, including human efficacy test, human safety test, invitro efficacy test, invitro safety test, and sensory evaluation. The services are described in detail here below:



Human Efficacy Test

Skin Barrier Function Test, Skin Oil-control & Anti-acne Test, Skin Anti-aging Test, Skin Whitening & Depigment Test, Sun Protection Product Efficacy Evaluation, Body Cosmetic Efficacy Evaluation, Hair Cosmetic Efficacy Evaluation, Make-up Product Efficacy Evaluation, Oral Care Product Evaluation, Test of Specific Skin Diseases.



-Human Safety Test

Human Skin Patch Test, Safety Evaluation of Clinical Trials on Human Body.



-Invitro Efficacy Test

Anti-aging Test, Whitening Test, Anti-Acne Test, Soothing Test (for Skin/Gingiva), Anti-allergy Test (for Skin/Gingiva), Moisturizing Test, Promoting Hair Growth Test, Anti-dandruff Test, Skin Absorption/Penetration Test, The Bacteriostatic Test of Propionibacterium Acnes, Antioxidant Activity Test, Anti-pollution Test.



-Invitro Safety Test

Cytotoxicity, Skin Irritation Test, Skin Corrosion Test, Skin Sensitization Test, Phototoxicity Test, Ocular Irritation Test, Acute Oral Toxicity, Predication Test.



-Sensory Evaluation

Subjective Evaluation, Consumer Research.



Landproof seeks partnering opportunities with international professionals with its satisfactory services. Customers can learn more about the company and its services at the CBE or on its website.



About Landproof

Guangzhou Landproof Testing Technology Co., Ltd, founded in 2011, is a third-party testing laboratory providing cosmetic safety and efficacy testing services for raw material manufacturers, cosmetic enterprises and scientific research institutions.



The company has been adhering to the "scientific and rigorous, fair and accurate, high-quality and efficient" concept. Through technical innovation and talent training, it endeavors to offer customers the overall solution for superior cosmetics human safety and efficacy testing.