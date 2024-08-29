Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2024 --When clients start working with landscape companies in Glenwood, Carroll County, Glenelg, Howard County, Ellicott City, Dayton, and the surrounding areas, they will hear many different titles that people in the industry have. Some of the more common ones include landscape architect and landscape designer. At Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., they actually employ both of these kinds of professionals, and they serve different purposes but are still valuable for the right projects. Educational requirements, training, and even the kinds of projects that each professional works on will differ. In the end, they bring the right trained and experienced landscape professional to any project.



Landscape designers and landscape architects do have a lot of crossovers in their work, but there are important differences that will dictate which one is used for a project. Landscape designers primarily work on residential projects and deal more with the aesthetics of a property along with the choice of plants and where they are positioned on the property. While this might sound like a low position, it really isn't, and landscape architects typically start as landscape designers.



Landscape architects, by contrast, have the ability to work on a larger range of projects. They might be consulted on commercial property, public parks, as well as urban spaces as well as residential projects. An important aspect to being a landscape architect is site planning where they are taking into consideration multiple strategies for efficient use of the land.



They have an abundance of clients in the residential arena that need the services of a landscape designer. They will help to lay out walkways, patios, decks, as well as the natural elements that clients want on their property such as trees, plants, and flowers. However, we also take on larger projects such as commercial developments and urban planning of larger sites of hundreds of acres in size. This means that no matter the size of a project, they are able to serve clients in the best way possible.



Working on a landscape project is complex, even for a single residential property. And because they have a team of landscape designers and landscape architects at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., they have the expertise needed for any size project. No matter the size of a property in Glenwood, Carroll County, Glenelg, Howard County, Ellicott City, Dayton, and the surrounding areas, they will help to make it look it's best. Contact them today to start working with one of their landscape experts.



About Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc.

Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. is committed to providing a higher level of landscape excellence with the ultimate goal being "absolute" client satisfaction. Visit www.absolutescapes.com to learn more about the variety of services from Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc.