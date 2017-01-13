Landscaping Companies Slated to Benefit from New Ownership of Local Plant Nursery in South Florida

Southwest Ranches, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --Luke and Lana Hansford of Southwest Ranches, FL have recently purchased local wholesale plant distributor, Parrish Nursery now renamed Parrish Gardens. "We are very proud to be the new owners of Parrish Gardens. Parrish has a long-standing reputation with local landscapers here in South Florida. Our plan is to continue providing great plants, trees, and shrubs with the addition of other landscaping related products such as mulch, rocks, and stones," said Luke Hansford.



The Hansfords have an extensive background in the landscaping industry which gives them a unique prospective from being on both sides of the landscaper/nursery relationship. "As a landscaping company owner I have found it very frustrating to have my guys making two and three stops every morning before getting to the job site," said Luke Hansford. "They were going to a nursery for plants, a home & garden store for mulch and sometimes even a third stop for edging."



Parrish Gardens goal of being a one-stop-shop for landscaping companies is well underway. In the few months since taking over Parrish a lot of changes are apparent upon driving into the nursery. A fork-lift operator can be seen loading a pallet of mulch onto a truck, rocks are also being dumped into the beds of trucks by the yard. The inventory of plants remains the same with the addition of specialty plants such as bromeliads, agaves and topiaries.



"We want to streamline the process of getting to the job site. Budgets are tight and margins are thin, if we can help landscapers limit their stops and speed up their mornings then we have accomplished our goal," said Luke Hansford. The changes implemented to assist their ever-loyal customers are in full swing. Parrish Gardens has received nothing but positive feedback from landscapers and others who provide lawn care services on their recent additions to the nursery.



2017 looks to be a promising year for both Parrish Gardens and their customers. The formula Parrish Gardens has embraced and implemented is sure to benefit a local landscaper's bottom-line. Time is money. By utilizing Parrish Gardens for all they have to offer, a landscaper will definitely save time.



To learn more about Parrish Gardens please visit their website at http://www.parrishgardens.com/.



About Parrish Gardens

Parrish Gardens formerly Parrish Nursery is already well-established and has been serving Miami and Fort Lauderdale surrounding areas since 1978. Parrish is currently situated on a 7.5 acre lot in Southwest Ranches, FL. The Parrish staff has over 20 years experience in the plant nursery industry.



Parrish Gardens is a proud member of Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association.



Contact-Details:

Luke Hansford

Owner, Parrish Gardens

info@parrishgardens.com

954-680-3544