Everyone wants to have a great looking yard and property throughout the year, and while most may think that it's the product of a lot of hard work, there are a few secrets that can help keep a positive curb appeal for any property year-round. The team at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. will help clients to better understand these secrets and apply them to their property. From the harsh winters to the heat of summer, clients can have a solid and beautiful property any time of the year.



The big secret is to use simple yet effective concepts that have proven themselves over many years. One of these is to utilize native plants and other local materials in the landscaping. Sure, tropical style plants might look great during the warm months of the year, but once the cold weather hits, they don't look as nice, and they may likely die because they are not meant for the conditions that the area faces. Instead, work with native plants that are meant for these conditions, and they will look great throughout the year.



Another simple and effective landscaping secret is to use the power of three. For example, if clients want to have a potted plant, make sure to have three of them. For example, lining the entryway with three pots on either side of the approach makes a statement that is appealing and symmetrical. And don't forget to do simple maintenance to help keep the landscaping looking great, like having clean walkways and tending to the plants with water regularly.



Hardscaping elements, whether they are natural materials like stones or rocks or man-made items such as retaining walls or walkways, are constant items that are present regardless of the season. These can provide a visually appealing look throughout the year and require very little maintenance. Outdoor lighting is also an important element to keep in mind, as this can provide a great complement to the landscaping design while also provided needed navigation lighting when coming home at night.



While landscaping provides nearly unlimited opportunity to create a unique experience, keeping to a few simple secrets will ensure that clients have beautiful curb appeal throughout the year.



