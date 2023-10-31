Lane Roofing Explains How to Handle a Commercial Roofing Emergency

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2023 --Dealing with a commercial roofing emergency can be a challenging experience. Roof issues can disrupt operations and lead to significant damage, which is why it's essential for business owners and property managers to know what to do in case a roofing emergency arises. Lane Roofing & Exteriors, a local company specializing in commercial roofing in New Castle, DE, has provided five steps commercial building owners should take when this type of problem occurs.



The first step in managing a commercial roofing emergency is to stay calm. Panicking won't help; a clear and composed mindset is crucial to approach the situation effectively.



Step two involves recognizing the issue. Visible problems such as leaks, holes, and storm damage should be identified and noted. This not only helps building owners communicate with their insurance companies but also provides crucial information for roofing professionals.



The next essential step is calling for help. DIY fixes are not recommended for commercial roofing in New Castle, DE. Instead, it's important to seek the expertise of roofing professionals. Lane Roofing offers emergency commercial roofing repair for these situations, providing peace of mind for business owners throughout Delaware.



Thoroughly documenting the damage is step four, especially if the building is insured against roof damage. Photographs, detailed notes, and even video walkthroughs can be valuable when reporting the emergency to insurance companies.



Next, property owners may want to implement temporary fixes where safe to do so. These may include using tarps or sealants to stop water intrusion, clearing away roof debris, and unblocking drains and gutters. Qualified individuals may also want to shut off power to any rooftop electrical systems, although this should be done with extreme caution.



Effective management of a commercial roofing emergency is essential to prevent further damage. For assistance during a roofing crisis, reach out to Lane Roofing & Exteriors. Their expertise can make a significant difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of any commercial property. To learn more or to request help now, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



