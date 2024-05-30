Lane Roofing Explains How to Improve Commercial Roofing Energy Efficiency

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2024 --Lane Roofing, a leader in commercial roofing in Dover, DE, has released a comprehensive guide aimed at enhancing the energy efficiency of commercial roofing systems. This guide offers valuable insights into assessing current roofing conditions and implementing strategies to reduce energy consumption, thereby extending the roof's lifespan and improving indoor comfort.



The initial step involves conducting an energy audit to evaluate the roof's performance, focusing on the insulation levels and roofing materials and identifying any gaps or leaks that contribute to energy loss. Such assessments pinpoint areas where improvements can be made to prevent excessive heat transfer.



Key recommendations for upgrading the energy efficiency of commercial roofing in Dover, DE, include the adoption of green roofing, metal roofs, and "cool" roofing systems. Green roofs, which feature a vegetative layer, not only reduce heat absorption but also offer benefits like rainwater absorption and enhanced insulation. Metal roofs are lauded for their high solar reflectance capacity, directing solar energy away from the building. Cool roofing systems stand out for their ability to reflect sunlight and absorb less heat compared to standard roofing materials, contributing significantly to lower heating and cooling expenses.



The guide also emphasizes the importance of boosting insulation as a cost-effective method to enhance energy efficiency. This strategy aids in stabilizing indoor temperatures and lessening the workload on heating and cooling systems.



Finally, Lane Roofing encourages regular maintenance and timely repairs, including fixing leaks and replacing damaged insulation, to prevent minor issues from escalating into major energy inefficiencies.



Businesses in Dover, DE, and surrounding regions looking to optimize their roofing systems for better energy performance are invited to consult with Lane Roofing. The company commits to delivering high-quality solutions tailored to save businesses both time and money, promoting a more sustainable and cost-efficient operation. To learn more or to schedule service, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



About Lane Roofing

Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.