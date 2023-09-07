Lane Roofing & Exteriors Explains How Often Commercial Roofing Should Be Inspected

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --In the pursuit of maintaining a secure and functional environment for both employees and customers, commercial property owners should understand the critical role their roof plays as a primary defense against the elements. To ensure the longevity of this investment and mitigate potential issues, Lane Roofing & Exteriors, a leading team of commercial roofers in New Castle, DE, underscores the significance of regular roofing inspections.



Commercial roofs are constantly exposed to a variety of stressors, from adverse weather conditions to the effects of UV radiation and general wear and tear. To preemptively identify and address problems before they escalate, routine roofing inspections are paramount. It's recommended that commercial property owners schedule a roofing inspection twice annually, typically during the spring and fall, to detect and resolve potential issues promptly.



The changing seasons exert substantial influence on the condition of commercial roof systems. The accumulation of snow and ice during the winter can strain roofing materials, leading to potential leaks and structural damage. Spring inspections are crucial for assessing post-winter roof conditions and identifying any issues. Similarly, fall inspections ensure roofs are prepared for the upcoming winter weather.



The frequency with which commercial building owners should schedule inspection is based on several factors, such as roof type, slope, weather conditions, historical maintenance, and wear and tear. Flat roofs, susceptible to water retention and debris accumulation, may need more frequent inspections than sloped roofs, although sloped roofs can develop their own set of problems as they age.



