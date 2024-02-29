Lane Roofing Provides Tips for Preventing Commercial Roof Ponding

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2024 --Commercial property owners must be vigilant in their quest to prevent roof ponding, a serious issue that can cause significant long-term damage. By taking the right steps, it is possible to effectively prevent water accumulation on the roof and safeguard the investment in the property. Here's what Lane Roofing, a team of skilled commercial roofers in Claymont, DE, has to say on the subject.



The selection of suitable roofing materials is a critical aspect of preventing ponding water. Certain materials, such as a roof membrane made of PVC or TPO, are highly resistant to water and can effectively prevent leaks. These materials are durable and can withstand harsh weather conditions, making them ideal for commercial roofing systems.



One common misconception is that a flat commercial roof is completely flat. In reality, it should have a slight slope, usually between 1/4" to 1/2" per foot, to facilitate proper water runoff. Over time, factors like structural settling or sagging can lead to the roof losing its slope. In such cases, adding a slight slope to the roof through roof tapering can significantly reduce the risk of ponding.



Ensuring proper drainage is another key factor in preventing roof ponding for existing roofs. A well-designed roof drainage system, including internal drains, scuppers, and gutters, can effectively channel water off the roof. However, these systems need regular cleaning and maintenance to function correctly.



Engaging a professional roofing contractor is always the best way to prevent roof ponding. They not only install a proper drainage system but also ensure that the chosen roofing materials are suitable for the specific needs of the building. Qualified commercial roofers in Claymont, DE, can offer valuable advice on regular roof maintenance to prevent future ponding, including regular inspections and timely repairs.



Preventative measures taken today can save costly repairs tomorrow, keeping the commercial building in optimal condition for years to come.



About Lane Roofing

Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



