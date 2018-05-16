Langly Branches Into Apparel with a Multifaceted Jacket for Travel/Photo

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2018 --Making an entrance into apparel, Langly sets the bar high with it's 3 Layer, fully weatherproof garment. It's proprietary fabric provides complete protection from RAIN, WIND and SNOW.



Launching on kickstarter today, the jackets will be available for pre-order with a discounted early bird price tag. Travel and photo enthusiasts can buy in early on a state of the art, high performance jacket with advanced fabric technology for a fraction of the price.



This jacket is the ultimate accessory for travelers, photographers or anyone trying to keep their valuable items safe when weather conditions are less than desirable. The inspiration for the Langly Field Jacket comes from one of the most iconic utilitarian designs of all time, the M-65 field jacket. Originally developed by the military to function in any climate, the M-65 keeps cool on hot days, warm on cold nights, and dry during monsoons.



Starting from scratch, Langly engineered their own state of the art materials. Their proprietary weather-shield technology keeps moisture and wind outside the shell while still letting the body breathe, wicking away perspiration keeping the user warm and dry. In addition, every seam on the jacket is fully tape-sealed, ensuring a completely weatherproof shell.



The jacket features multiple reinforced snap-flap pockets, an adjustable hood and cuffs, a wind and water-resistant shell and only the finest hardware available. The Tailored pockets cater specifically to personal devices and the modern globetrotter's need to access them. Passthrough channels covertly route headphone or battery charger cables from the exterior to the interior upper pockets. The pockets are lined with an RFID-blocking material to keep passports, credit cards, and travel documents secure. This garment allows the user to organize and secure all of their necessities within easy reach, while the clean design lines lend it a timeless quality.



In photo configuration mode, the Langly Field Jacket features a tethering system that can be attached inside the front pockets. The system keeps as many as five much-used accessories at hand.



About Langly

Langly was founded in 2012 by professional photographer Evan Lane. Since then, Langly bags have made it to all seven continents, giving a safe home to professional photographer's and hardcore traveler's gear. In 2016, Evan joined forces with Jerrod Cornish, apparel industry veteran, to create the new apparel branch, Langly Supply.