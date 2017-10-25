LANGRIA Launches Its New Astronaut Memory Foam Pillow on Indiegogo

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2017 --LANGRIA launches its latest innovation, the Astronaut Memory Foam Travel Pillow. According to their Indiegogo campaign, this pillow for travelers comes with a detachable hood. Developed under the strict quality standards of the company, the neck pillow puts together 3 key components that will ensure the greatest experience: comfort, versatility, and portability.



"When looking at people wearing neck pillows on planes, it is easy to find compact but non-supportive designs, or ergonomic pillows that are too big to carry", said Josh, one of the engineers who came up with the design of the Astronaut Travel Pillow "We wanted to create the absolute pillow that has it all, a reasonable small size, great ergonomics and customizable for all necks".



Design and durability

At first glance, the pillow has an eye-catchy shape. According to LANGRIA, the Astronaut Travel Pillow gets its name for its resemblance to the upper part of astronaut suits.



It has a U-shape with a long pillow section for extra support and a hood to improve sleep quality. The pillow is made of a premium viscoelastic material, which not only holds the head, chin, and neck, but it also reduces allergens and has a long lifespan. The blue and grey outer cover of the pillow and the hood is made of eyelet fabric, which is skin-friendly, breathable and machine washable. The finishing touch comes with the adjustable nylon strap, which allows to enlarge or narrow the neck dimensions to fit every user.



Versatility & portability

The Astronaut Travel Pillow is designed to be used in 6 different ways to fit daily situations at work, at home, on the outdoors and when traveling. All the positions provide support for the neck, chin, head, and lumbar area. Place the pillow around the neck for basic head and neck support, upside-down for extra head support, on the side to lean against walls or windows, in the car seat headrest when driving, on the lower back when sitting on a chair to provide lumbar support, or fold it in the shape of a wedge pillow to rest your head on its soft surface.



In terms of portability, the Astronaut pillow comes with a matching pouch to reduce its original volume to a more travel-friendly one. Once on the pouch, attach it to the outside of the backpack, or put it inside a canvas for easy transportation.



Want to learn more about the Astronaut Travel Pillow? Visit the official page on Indiegogo via this link: https://igg.me/at/langria-astronaut-pillow



Learn more about LANGRIA and the Astronaut project here: https://www.langria.com/pages/astronaut-travel-pillow



About LANGRIA

Founded in Shenzhen, LANGRIA is a leading home and office furnishing retailer of bedding, organization, furniture, storage solutions and home office accessories that sells across the world. The brand was born to help its customers to live an easier life without spending a fortune. Learn more and view the entire LANGRIA collection at www.langria.com



Written by Eloisa Latorre.