Lansford Roofing Saves 2024

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2024 --As Southern California braces for a potentially wetter-than-average rainy season, homeowners across the region can sigh relief thanks to Lansford Roofing. The leading San Gabriel Valley roofing company is announcing a unique initiative, pledging to be the rainy season savior for roofs throughout the area.



"With increased rainfall comes an increased risk of roof leaks and damage," says Robert, owner of Lansford Roofing. "We understand homeowners' stress and anxiety when their roof is compromised, especially during the holidays and colder months. We are dedicated to keeping Southern California roofs safe and sound this rainy season."



Lansford Roofing's Rainy Season Roof Rescue includes:



- Free roof inspections: Homeowners can schedule a comprehensive inspection conducted by Lansford Roofing's certified and experienced professionals at no cost. This proactive approach helps identify potential problems before they become significant leaks or structural damage.

- Priority leak repairs: Lansford Roofing prioritizes emergency repairs in case of a leak, ensuring homeowners experience minimal disruption and inconvenience. Their team is equipped and prepared to handle repairs quickly and efficiently, regardless of the weather conditions.

- Special rainy season discounts: To provide added peace of mind, Lansford Roofing offers special discounts on essential roof maintenance and repair services throughout the rainy season. This makes it easier for homeowners to invest in preventative measures and safeguard their properties.

- Extended warranties: For added confidence, Lansford Roofing is extending warranties on their roofing services during the rainy season. This provides homeowners with extra protection and ensures their investment is well-covered.

"We are committed to supporting our community and ensuring everyone has a safe and dry home during this rainy season," emphasizes Robert. "Our Rainy Season Roof Rescue initiative is one way we demonstrate our commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction."

Lansford Roofing encourages homeowners to be proactive and not wait for problems to arise. Schedule a free roof inspection today by calling 626.390.3480 or visiting Lansford Roofing.com.



About Lansford Roofing

Lansford Roofing has been serving the greater San Gabriel Valley since 1998.



Contact:

Robert Lansford

Owner

lansfordroofing@hotmail.com

626.390.3480