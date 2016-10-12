Lansing, MI Chiropractic Center Offers Nutritional Evaluation and Education for Patients

Lansing, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --Patients in the Lansing, MI area are experiencing long-term health and wellness through nutritional counseling at Delta Chiropractic Center. Dr. Roost and his staff thoroughly consider each patient's needs and identify a specific health plan that encompasses the three main areas of health. The three areas of health Dr. Roost implements include structure, chemistry, and neurological. By following each regimen, patients are enriching their lives with life changing health transformations.



Through alignment adjustments, or chiropractic care, Dr. Roost uses nearly 40 years of experience to stabilize the structure of the spine. By stabilizing the spine, patients gain better mobility and comfort. This extends to other problem areas, such as the shoulder and/or neck. As a chiropractor and health advocate, Dr. Roost recognizes that in order to maintain a healthy musculoskeletal system, patients must also practice good health. After a thorough 10-point health evaluation, he provides diet and exercise counseling to reinforce chiropractic care.



A variety of factors can impact a person's overall health, such as nutrition, diet, exercise and toxins. After Dr. Roost's thorough nutritional evaluation, he can also see what each individual needs to improve the chemistry within the body. Body chemistry includes, but is not limited to, healing, immunity, digestion, and inflammation. He is able quantify this information through a computerized biofeedback system, or Zyto scan. The system is able to recognize where the body is not balanced and then he and his associates can make recommendations that help improve the many functions of the body.



The neurological system has a very close relationship to the musculoskeletal system and if one part is not functioning at 100%, then a person's health is compromised. Nerve pathways that help the brain direct the organs, muscles, glands, and tissues must be given a clear path. However, if there is trauma, then the pathway is impacted and a person cannot function to his potential. By following Dr. Roost's recommendations, patients are able to experience optimal wellness.



About Dr. Charles Roost

Dr. Charles Roost is a Michigan native. A graduate of Grand Ledge High School, he went on to earn his chiropractic education from Palmer College of Chiropractic and graduated Magna Cum Laude. He continued on to complete postdoctoral work and interned before he opened his practice, Delta Chiropractic Center, in 1981. For 35 years Dr. Roost has helped patients in the Lansing area. He continues to help people improve their health with certifications and fellowships from the University of Michigan, the American Academy of Spinal Biomechanical Engineering, and the Michigan Chiropractic Council. He also helps educate patients in wellness with the recent publishing of his book, Lessin the Stressin.



For more information about nutritional evaluations and counseling, please visit www.lansingchiropractor.org.