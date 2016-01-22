Lansing, MI Chiropractor Dr. Charles Roost to Release 6th Published Book January 2016

Lansing, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Dr. Charles Roost, award winning Lansing chiropractor and published author is set to release his sixth book titled "Lessin the Stressin" in January 2016. In this book, Dr. Roost will discuss the presence of stress and how stress is a necessary part of life, but also how it can be extremely damaging to health. Dr. Roost's latest book will help readers learn how to transform stress from a destructive enemy into a life-enhancing ally.



Stress management is one of the six core pillars of optimal health. In today's society, everyday stressors are ever increasing with on-the-go lifestyles, however, resources to manage those stressors are diminishing constantly. With his expertise in the wellness industry, Dr. Roost has spent years examining how stress affects his chiropractic patients. This book is a result of those observations and how he has helped patients manage their stress in a better way that allows them to enjoy a fuller, healthier lifestyle.



At Delta Chiropractic Center, Dr. Roost and his staff focus on helping their patients function as close to their 100% potential as possible. Their goal is to help their patients feel well, function well, and not have degeneration which is often the source of pain. They put a strong emphasis on the spine, particularly misalignments within the spine that can negatively impact health. With more than 30 years of experience as a chiropractic doctor, Dr. Roost has refined his ability to fine-tune patient's alignment through hands-on adjustments.



In addition to conventional chiropractic techniques, Dr. Roost and his staff also offer medical massage therapy with a state certified massage therapist as well as nutritional evaluation and coaching to help patients maximize the wellbeing that comes from the nutritional components in their diet.



Currently, Dr. Roost is offering a free 10-point screening for new patients of Delta Chiropractic Center which provides a no-commitment way to meet the doctors of the clinic, get an accurate assessment of the state of their spine, and interact with the wonderful office staff at Delta Chiropractic Center.



About Dr. Charles Roost

Dr. Roost is a native of Mid-Michigan and is a graduate of Grand Ledge High School. He completed his chiropractic education at Palmer College of Chiropractic, completing post-doctorate work before returning to Lansing. He opened Delta Chiropractic Center in 1981 which has become one of the area's premier chiropractic clinics. Throughout his career, Dr. Roost has completed additional certifications and fellowships from the University of Michigan, the American Academy of Spinal Biomechanical engineering, and the Michigan Chiropractic Council.



For more information about Dr. Charles Roost, the services he offers at Delta Chiropractic Center of Lansing, or about his latest book, "Lessin the Stressin," please visit www.LansingChiropractor.org.