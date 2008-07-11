Lantis Laser (LLSR), Set Upon Revolutionizing Dental Technology, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘Lantis Laser (LLSR), Set upon Revolutionizing Dental Technology’



”Developments in dentistry have given way to the reduction of invasive and painful procedures, providing better patient management. The existence of Minimally Invasive Dentistry (MID) has greatly lessened people's anxiety on the dreaded dental drill. It appears that painless alternatives had become the trend in the dental community…



“Lantis, a company dedicated to developing advanced dental products, has developed a novelty application that will greatly benefit the adoption of Minimally Invasive Dentistry. Lantis' OCT Dental Imaging System is based on novel light-based, bio-medical imaging technology, Optical Coherence Tomography, that enables the dentist to do diagnostic imaging, chairside and in real-time. As the power source is light-based, unlike X-ray there is no harmful radiation…



“As OCT gains recognition within the scientific and medical community, Lantis is establishing a major impact on dentistry while being lucrative for investors…”



