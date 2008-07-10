Lantis’ OCT Technology Winner of Popular Science Best of What’s New Award Launches in Q1 2009, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘Lantis’ “OCT” Technology Winner of Popular Science Best of What’s New Award Launches in Q1 2009’



Lantis’ “OCT” Technology Winner of Popular Science Best of What’s New Award Launches in Q1 2009



”New Jersey-based Lantis Laser Inc. (LLSR), specializing in the commercialization of its advanced dental technology, will soon launch the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Dental Imaging System™ to the dental professional community…



“The OCT system is a new diagnostic imaging technology that utilizes advanced photonics and fiber optics to the dental professional. As technology winner of Popular Science Best of What’s New Award, the company’s innovative diagnostic system utilizes near-infrared light transmitted through a single optical fiber, only .006 inches in diameter, to capture axial resolutions of up to 10 times that of X-ray…



“Already recognized within the scientific and medical community as the technology to replace PET and MRI imaging, OTC is rapidly gaining recognition as the next generation of diagnostic technology in the investment community as well…”



