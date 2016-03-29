Large and Lovely Has Become the Leading Dating Site for Plus Sized Singles

East Hanover, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Plus sized singles have become fed up with dating sites not providing them with a way to meet like-minded people. Many dating sites out there claim they offer dating opportunities for plus sized singles but in reality that is just a marketing ploy to get more members to sign up. One dedicated site that has over one million plus sized members and dedicated to providing a positive dating experience is Big Beautiful Woman dating site (http://www.largeandlovely.com/).



The dating site, which has become one of the most recommended dating sites for plus sized singles allows men and women to find people who are aged from 19 to date for fun, friendship or love. The site is catered for plus sized singles that are fed up with other dating sites that don't provide real opportunities to meet people.



There are over 3 billion adults around the world who are plus size, with over 200 million in the U.S, and a large portion of these are single people looking for love. These people are fed up of being ignored by dating sites and that is why Big Beautiful Woman dating site has a dedicated team to make finding that ideal date fun and simplified.



Independent surveys have found that men are fed up with skinny women, and they want real women with a real personality. The surveys have found that men want curvy women who enjoy life and not skinny women who are more interested in themselves and keeping their bodies at size zero. Big Beautiful women are real women, they have a real personality and enjoy life to the full, and that is why more men are now turning their backs on false women.



A spokesman for Big Beautiful woman dating site said: "We have found that men want real women. They want women who have a personality and who want to love a man and share their life. Men do not want trophy wives; they want a real woman."



The Big Beautiful woman dating site is easy to use and with over one million members, the site provides a real way to find a date.



