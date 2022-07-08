Large Format Scanning in Seattle for Maps, Blueprints, and More

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --In a time when everything seems to be getting smaller, plans, maps, and engineering as well architectural drawings remain larger than life. To simplify sharing and storage, Micro Com systems offers a large format scanning service in Seattle. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/large-format/



Not every scanning service is capable of inputting large format files. Micro Com has invested in several high-speed large format document scanners. Unlike typical scanners, these can input and painstakingly capture the subtleties of large engineering and architectural drawings in pixel-perfect detail. Opt for 300 or 600 DPI. Files can any length and up to 40 inches wide.



Micro Com makes it possible to scan all kinds of media: blue and black line paper, vellum, mylar, old erasable mylar, and even linen. The team at Micro Com makes It easy for organizations to digitize outsize files, even in large volumes.



To guarantee quality assurance, every digitized file is meticulously compared with the original scan. Final outputs can be delivered in a variety of formats such as PDF, TIFF, PNG, and JPEG.



Valuable files shouldn't be left hanging around exposed and prone to damage. Scanning large files makes it easy to store, share, and back-up valuable drawings. Think big with large format scanning services in Seattle. Micro Com Systems offers competitive pricing and quick turnaround. Call 206-248-3191 for a free estimate.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



