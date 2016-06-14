Large Northeastern Fast Food Franchise Chooses UIS for Unemployment Claims Outsourcing

Lee's Summit, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Unemployment Insurance Services (UIS) announced today that it is now providing unemployment claims outsourcing for a large Northeastern fast food franchise with 42 restaurants and 2200 employees located in five Northeastern states.



Management chose UIS for the immediate expertise and centralization of claims that UIS provides.



"We're pleased to have been selected by this wonderful company," said Jeff Oswald, president of UIS. "With their exposure in five states, UIS will save their team substantial time due to our understanding of each state's different requirements. In turn, this will also lead to winning more claims for them and reducing insurance costs."



About Unemployment Insurance Services

Unemployment Insurance Services (UIS) is a national leader in unemployment insurance claims outsourcing providing services to more than 600 public and private companies coast to coast. Claims managers have inside and in-depth knowledge and understanding of the unemployment insurance system and have decades of experience winning claims. Services include claims management, appeal of hearings, tax services and education. UIS wins 9 out of 10 claims on behalf of its clients. Clients include municipalities, school districts, construction, temporary staffing services, manufacturing, restaurants and more.