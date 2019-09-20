San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2019 --SVCMS, LLC, a California based company focused on media and networking surrounding cell-cultured meat and future food technologies, announces a conference planned for November 14th and 15th, 2019 to be held in San Francisco. In previous years, events hosted by the Cultured Meat Symposium included scientists, researchers, key industry experts, investors, and members of the traditional meat, poultry, and seafood industries. The 2019 edition of the conference, the Cultured Meat Symposium, is focused on inspiring Silicon Valley high tech investors and entrepreneurs to get involved with cell-cultured meats and future food technologies.



Cell-cultured meat technology has been increasingly popular since the debut of the first cell-cultured hamburger in 2013. The Cultured Meat Symposium aims to continue the research and growth of this new food technology sector through media and events. SVCMS, LLC has hosted, in conjunction with other groups, a range of organized events focused on these topics. In addition, SVCMS publishes a short-form podcast that invites industry experts to share their thoughts and ideas on the cultivated meat industry. The podcast is called the "Cultured Meat and Future Food" podcast can be found in iTunes, Spotify, and other podcast publishing platforms. Distinguished guests on the podcast include Ingrid Newkirk: president and founder of PETA, and Mike Selden: CEO and founder of Finless Foods.



The Cultured Meat Symposium is to be held at Bespoke Events, an 18,000 square-foot event space, in the Westfield San Francisco Centre. The Cultured Meat Symposium (CMS) is the largest conference focused exclusively on cell-cultured meat. Event sponsors for the 2019 event include Sartorius Stedim Biotech; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; Benchling; Texture Technologies Corp; Aleph Farms, and Black & Veatch. The event will feature speakers from the industry including researchers, CEOs, Directors, and Investors. General Admission ticket costs are $500 USD. The event will also include demonstrations from some of the industry's most recent developments. Attendees are invited to come and explore the exploding field of cultivated meat.



