Largest Electronic Cigarette Trade Association Hosts Spring Conference Led by Industry Experts

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2014 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), the largest trade association for the electronic cigarette (e-cig) industry, today announced its annual Spring 2014 Conference, the premier event for the e-cig and vaping community. The all-day conference will be held on May 5 in Chicago. It will feature the first industry-wide discussion focused on establishing uniform product standards for vaporizing products like e-cigarettes, as well as a host of other topics.



“The electronic cigarette industry is approaching $5 billion in global sales, but it’s still a relatively young category,” comments Cynthia Cabrera, Executive Director, SFATA. “The SFATA Conference serves as an invaluable one-stop resource for SFATA members and for others, offering best practices, technical knowledge-sharing, and a range of international subject-matter experts who can benefit businesses on a fast growth curve.”



The Conference will feature a series of educational sessions on hot-button industry topics such as regulation, FDA compliance, best business practices, labeling, production, lobbying, and more. Confirmed speakers and panelists include Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, Neil Mclaren, Co-founder of the E-Cigarette Forum (UK), William Bartowski, PhD, formerly of Ruyan International and current Principal of VapAria, and Clive Bates, Director of advocacy organization Counterfactual.



According to Cabrera, the e-cig category is dominated by small and midsize companies and retail shops that are operated by entrepreneurs and driven by product innovation. “The Spring 2014 Conference is an excellent opportunity for e-cig companies to make informed decisions on key issues that will ensure continued growth for industry,” she concludes.



SFATA’s Spring Conference will be held at The Gleacher Center at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, 450 North Cityfront Plaza Drive, Chicago, IL.



For more information on the Spring 2014 Conference, please visit http://www.sfata.org/springconference/.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA’s primary concern is the fair regulation of vapor products in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22- SFATA.