Largest Head Start Program Selected SERUVE Solution

Chatsworth, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2007 -- SERVUE, the premier Child Data Management System solution provider announced today it has been awarded a contract by Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) for its Head Start Data Information System. Contract includes complete delivery of SERUVE’s web based DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM to all LACOE’s delegate agencies, with estimated 28,000 Enrolment and 28 delegate agencies.



Centralize solution will be completed and in production by January 2008. Contract was awarded following many months of evaluation and analysis by LACOE technical and management staff.



SERVUE will enable LACOE to provides it’s delegate agencies, online Child Data Manager solution and automated processes to meet all agency requirements for child data management and reporting, including Enrolment, Attendance, Assessment, Health and PIR requirements. SERVUE solution helps to increase process efficiency, productivity and provides real time reporting and tracking information.



These agencies are quickly expanding, both in the number of employees and enrolments. Managing this growth requires a detailed analysis of systems and procedures. SERVUE’s on-the-fly customization and reporting tools help them manage growth and increase productivity and efficiency.



Hamid Kohan, President of SERVUE stated, “We bring to the table technologies that is Scalable, Customized and affordable for all HEAD START agencies. Plus, SERVUE’s customized web based solution, does not require expensive infrastructure that are normally associated with this type of application.” Kohan also emphasized that the web-based customized nature of the products make them ideal for remote access for all centers and agencies. This new technology enables us to provide immediate customization of forms, application and reports without any additional programming”.



About SERVUE



SERVUE is provider of comprehensive Agency and Program Management tool that is designed for use by Head Start, Early Head Start as well as other community action agencies and programs. SERVUE’s customized application is designed to meet Data Collection, Tracking and Reporting needs of entire agency. In addition SERVUE’s complete solution includes, Business Process Automation, and Intranet solution. SERVUE’s solutions are developed based on Microsoft new “. .NET Platform”, with an ODBC compliant (SQL) databases that is Digital Image Ready. SERVUE's headquarter is based in Chatsworth California, for more information please visit www.SERVUE.com.



About Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE)



The Los Angles County Office of Education (LACOE) administers Head Start, Early Head Start and State Preschool programs by contracting with 28 Delegate Agencies and Child Care Partners. LACOE employs approximately 4,369 full-time employees and 1,065 part-time employees. LACOE is estimated to have more than 28,000 kids enrolled with 28 delegate agencies.

