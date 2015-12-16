LARRIC Group, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Survival Equipment

Flower Mound, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Bedonna Gordon is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.Survival-Bible.com. The website offers a wide selection of survival products including camping tools, several first aid kits, preparedness kits, survival food, seeds, and more. Ms. Gordon was inspired to start her website by her desire to help people. She wants to create a place where people can come to find all kinds of items that they might not think of having on hand in their homes in case of an emergency situation or a natural disaster.



There are many excellent survival products featured within the merchandise of Survival-Bible.com. The website offers products including emergency preparedness kits, hiking backpacks, portable stoves with fuel tablets, tube tents, survival whistles, camping survival gear, earthquake disaster kits, nylon rope, water filtration bottles, and much more. One of the products available on the site is a classroom lockdown survival kit. This kit is perfect for when children might be stuck in their classroom for an extended period of time because this classroom lockdown survival kit includes food, water, and an emergency toilet. In the future, Ms. Gordon is planning on adding many more great survival kits and portable toilets. By continuing to add more great products, she'll be able to offer a large variety of different items that people will need in survival situations.



Providing customers with everything that they need for survival preparedness is very important to Ms. Gordon. She wanted to make sure that her website covered not just the basics but also some of the items that people might not think about. She wanted to make sure that people would be able to take care of sanitary needs and hygiene needs in addition to the need for food and water. Survival-Bible.com is designed as a website that can cover all of the needs a person might have in an emergency situation.



In addition to the main website, Ms. Gordon is launching a blog located at http://www.PreparedAwareness.com.



The blog will cover topics related to survival preparedness. Ms. Gordon will be talking about the products that she offers on her website, some things people should consider when preparing for an emergency situation, and what features might be helpful in an emergency. The goal of the blog is to show customers what they need and why they need it. She wants to help people understand that preparedness is important after all, "It wasn't raining when Noah built the ark."



Survival-Bible.com, a division of LARRIC Group, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Bedonna Gordon. Ms. Gordon is also associated with http://www.ThirstyDays.com, a website offering water filtration and more.



