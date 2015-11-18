Larry Snyder, MD, Named Top Doctor for 2016 in Orange Coast Magazine

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --Larry Snyder, MD, who serves as the lead physician for the Sovereign Health Group's San Clemente treatment facility, has been recognized as one of the top doctors in Orange County for 2016 by the Castle Connolly Research organization. This honor will be featured in the January issue of Orange Coast magazine. Dr. Snyder also serves as a clinical faculty member at the UC Irvine Medical Center and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Addiction Medicine. In addition, Dr. Snyder is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. With extensive experience in both addiction and eating disorders, Dr. Snyder has become an invaluable resource to thousands of patients and their families dealing with addiction, bulimia and anorexia.



"It's not how long you live, it's how you live long. Being and staying healthy is a balance; physical, mental and spiritual balance," says Dr. Larry Snyder. "As I continue to treat my patients at Sovereign Health of San Clemente and in my private practice, I remain committed to providing them with the best medical care possible. I'm truly honored with this recognition by the Castle Connolly Research Organization in naming me a top doctor in 2016."



"Dr. Snyder is a vital component of the medical staff at our San Clemente treatment facility," says Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of the Sovereign Health Group. "He has brought exceptional medical care to our patients and has worked with the rest of the San Clemente clinical staff to build a comprehensive continuum of care with both our inpatient treatment and our outpatient treatment plans. I'm extremely pleased with this recognition by the Castle Connolly Research organization of Dr. Snyder being named a top doctor in 2016."



A Diplomate of the American Board of Addiction Medicine, Dr. Snyder attended medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, receiving his Doctorate of Medicine in 1980. He went on to complete his residency at the University of California in Irvine.



About The Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



