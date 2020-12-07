Larson Colleague Earns Honorable Mention in 2020 Women of Excellence in Metal Forming & Fabricating

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2020 --MetalForming Magazine recently released its 2020 list of Women of Excellence in Metal Forming & Fabricating and Larson is pleased to announce that Misti Armstrong, a Customer Service Representative with 25 years tenure at Larson Tool & Stamping has made honorable mention within an impressive group of women recognized in this year's esteemed choices.



This is the fifth year that MetalForming Magazine, in conjunction with the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) and with the support of the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM), have awarded these distinctions that honor the accomplishments of women in the metal forming and fabricating industry. According to the article announcing the results, the selection process was difficult, as there was a "staggering amount" of entries—testament to the impressive talent of females in the manufacturing sector. Brad Kuvin, MetalForming editorial director, said, "The 2020 class, like those of the previous four years, represents the best of the best, and provides excellent examples and inspiration for those who may follow in their footsteps."



The nomination process included submitting details that represent leadership and accomplishment of the respective nominees in the metalforming industry. Brad Hankin, Larson's Customer Service Manager who nominated Armstrong, spoke of her perseverance, dedication, attention to detail, and ability to mediate collaboration between customers and production staff—a pivotal skill for any customer-facing role. She began her career with Larson as a part-time employee purchasing assistant 25 years ago. In her role, she had always been recognized for her willingness to learn, help others, along with her organizational skills. These qualities earned her a spot in Customer Service when the opening became available. A quick learner and initiator—taking on responsibilities that include keeping Larson's KAN-BAN system organized and functional—Armstrong continues to provide invaluable assistance to purchasing and excellent service to customers.



Among her strongest characteristics are her interpersonal skills—"everyone wants to work with Misti," said Hankin. Armstrong holds a wealth of information about the company and willingly shares it with stakeholder to help get things done. She is well respected by all levels of Larson's organization and interacts with leads and operators on the floor daily, with ease. She treats her internal customers with the same level of respect and attention as she does customers.



Hankin said of her work ethic, "No detail is too big or too small for her. If you need to know where something is, you can ask Misti and she will know, even if it is something used only occasionally. No matter the project, she jumps in with no hesitation to ensure things are successful. Misti is a dependable independent worker while also being a conscientious team member—always focused on the company's success as the goal. And all of that contributes to the ultimate success of our customers. We are thrilled that her commitment to excellence has been recognized by industry icons, putting her in exceptional company. We are grateful to Misti for her years of commitment and congratulate her on this accomplishment."



