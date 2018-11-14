Larson Sharpening, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Larson Sharpening, Inc., a company that provides professional blade sharpening and repair services, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Larson Sharpening, Inc. with a variety of methods through which it will enhance its digital presence, making it easier for the company to connect with new audiences in the San Diego area. BizIQ employs up-to-date search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts to help people more easily find companies like Larson Sharpening, Inc. when performing Google searches for local businesses. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with customers in the region.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Larson Sharpening, Inc.'s services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about blade sharpening in San Diego, CA.



"We are excited to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ to improve our web presence and digital marketing strategies," said Neil Larson, owner of Larson Sharpening, Inc. "This is a big step forward for us as we work to reach out to more potential customers than ever and help teach people about the benefits of working with professional knife and blade sharpeners."



About Larson Sharpening, Inc.

Founded in 1980, Larson Sharpening, Inc. has existed for nearly four decades as the go-to professional sharpening service for knives and blades in the San Diego area. For more information about the company's services, visit http://supermansharp.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.