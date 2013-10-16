Larson Tool and Stamping Company Achieves Customer Excellence in All Its Spheres of Operation

Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2013 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company recently conducted its annual customer satisfaction survey, with a sample of its existing customer-base in a cross section of industries. The survey’s purpose was to measure, using industry-specific parameters/benchmarks, whether Larson Tool’s level of performance and service quality matches their customers’ perceptions and expectations and compares them with the perception of the service delivered by other metal stamping vendors. According to the 2013 Customer Satisfaction survey results, Larson Tool received high ratings with an average of 9.6 on a scale of 1-10, in all its spheres of operation, which included product quality, responsiveness, delivery, customer service and value.



In Larson Tools customer survey feedback section, one of the respondents commented, “If all vendors gave us the same quality, customer service as Larson, my job would be easier”. John Cryan, Sales Manager at Larson Tool said, “We take great pride in acting as a true partner, rather than just a metal stamping supplier to our customers. We survey our customers every year as part of our ongoing commitment to understand the changing needs of OEMs and fine-tune our services to reflect their needs and expectations”.



About Larson Tools & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tools & Stamping Company has been making a difference over the years as it has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities — including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more — Larson has developed the ability to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions. Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.



For more information on Larson Tools capabilities, please visit – www.larsontool.com.