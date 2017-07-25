Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2017 --Larson Tool and Stamping Company is pleased to announce that Neil Fonger has been promoted to Sales and Marketing Manager. Mr. Fonger succeeds John Cryan, who is stepping aside after 53 years of service at Larson Tool.



Mr. Fonger has worked for the company in various capacities over the years. He started at Larson in 1983 as a tool designer and was named tooling manager in 1995. He saw a need for engineering expertise in the factory and took on the title of production manager in 2001. Since then, Neil has been very involved in all aspects of the company including process development, continuous improvement, and quality systems management. He now brings his extensive knowledge of the company's capabilities to sales, where he will oversee Larson's sales and marketing efforts, prepare quotations for prospects, and develop new customers.



He served on the Board of the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) New England District from 2001 until 2013, ending his tenure at the PMA as a District Chair. He is a proud author of the Metal Stamping Design Guidelines that outlines the different factors involved in the metal stamping process when designing parts — click here to download.



Neil said, "I'm excited about this new opportunity to work closely with the sales and marketing, product design and engineering teams at Larson to promote our portfolio of metal stamping solutions and services."



Chuck Cederberg, President of Larson Tool, said, "Neil has played a vital role in his 34 years at the company, leading various departments within the company. Throughout his tenure, he has exemplified true leadership. We're thrilled to have him join the sales and marketing team. His background in design engineering and his ability to lead as well his knack for reaching out, and connecting with the metal forming community will be instrumental in supporting our future growth goals."



For more information on Larson Tool & Stamping Company, visit www.larsontool.com.



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool & Stamping Company has been making a difference as a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. Larson provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions with its wide range of capabilities that include forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more. Through significant investment in leading-edge manufacturing equipment and the loyal support from customers and co-workers, Larson perpetuates the commitment made by its founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.